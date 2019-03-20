Have your say

Members of Gosport Synchronised Skating squad are looking to make the next step in their development.

The club’s team manager Diane Walton has confirmed they are keen to compete abroad at some stage this year.

Gosport Synchronised Skaters with their medals

Gosport, who support both Allstars and Shooting Stars squads, are now looking to broaden horizons.

Having taken part in British and Scottish championships for several years, the target is to participate in a regional event in Belgium later this year.

And team manager Walton believes that experience would stand the Gosport squad in good stead.

‘We’re now trying to get sponsorship to help us get to a competition abroad,’ Walton said.

‘We really want to go to Belgium for an event in November.

‘It is just a regional championships that they are holding, but it would be a great experience.

‘As a team at Gosport we have never skated internationally.

‘We’ve done the British events for 15 years or so and the Scottish Championships for 11 years.

‘A lot of skaters, if they competing alone, may never compete in a British or Scottish championships.’

The club completed the season with a respectable third-placed finish in the inaugural Sheffield Steel City Trophy recently.

That came just a few weeks after both Allstars and Shooting Stars squads claimed bronze medals at the Scottish Championships.

Gosport also managed to better the previous personal best score attained across this season.

And Walton is delighted to see improvements being made.

‘It’s not all about winning the medals,’ Walton said.

‘We just want to beat our personal best scores.

‘We’ve been in the 30 scoring range for a lot of competitions.

‘We’ve bettered our score this year.

‘The main thing is the members are enjoying themselves and they are loving what they’re doing.’

Coach Paul Crocker competed for Gosport before taking up his current position a few years ago.

And he echoed the views of boss Walton following the season conclusion.

Crocker said: ‘I’m so proud of the young people that are part of our team, they are so driven and hard-working.

‘We do so well for a little ice rink and with only 45 minutes per team to train each week.

‘We hope to keep climbing and improving on our team performances while keeping our focus on fun.’

Both teams train every Saturday morning at Gosport Ice Rink.

The club are set to hold trials for potential new members during the close season.