Gosport teacher praises students after toilet fire

A TEACHER of a school in Gosport has praised her students for their behaviour after a toilet fire.

Pupils at Brune Park Community School were evacuated after a fire started in a toilet in the school’s library.

Associate headteacher Kirstie Andrew-Power said: ‘I am really proud of the way our students acted in this situation and the fire service also praised us for the way we evacuated and how the students behaved during the incident.’

The school sent a message to parents to inform about the fire.

It read: ‘Dear Parent / Carer

‘This is to inform you that all is well at Brune Park Community School.

‘There was a fire evacuation this morning, following a small incident in the Library that was quickly dealt with by our trained staff and the fire services.

‘We were proud of the mature and sensible way our students managed the situation.

‘There is very limited smoke damage to one small office and because of the way staff and students managed the situation all in the school community were safe at all times.

‘Please congratulate your child for being part of a positive school community effort this morning.’