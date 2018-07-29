Gosport Waterfront Festival cancelled amid heavy rain and 26mph winds 

A COMMUNITY festival’s Sunday events have been cancelled because of adverse weather conditions.

Organisers of the Gosport Waterfront Festival took to social media to share the bad news this afternoon.

It comes as winds of least 26mph rip across the Solent, with heavy rain earlier in the day adding insult to injury.

A spokesperson for the event said on Facebook: ‘With our most sincere apologies we have had to make the difficult decision to cancel today.

‘With the bad weather the big top has developed several leaks which present health and safety issues.

‘We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope you understand our inability to go ahead with today.’

Despite the disappointment, followers of the event took to social media to thank organisers for the festival’s Saturday events – which despite a gusty and abrupt end to a lengthy spell of hot weather went ahead.

Earlier today, the Rowans Hospice annual summer fete – set to take to Castle Field in Southsea – was also called off.

And yesterday, Live at the Bandstand, also in Southsea, was called off amid the weather, with organisers unable to find a new venue at short notice.

Today’s Bandstand music will instead take place at the Gaiety Bar, on South Parade Pier.