A TOWN’S Women’s Institute will be meeting in just under two weeks’ time.

The Gosport Women’s Institute will be meeting on Tuesday, June 12 at Christchurch Hall in Stoke Road, from 7.30pm.

The event will be a social evening for the group.

The WI is part of the Peninsula Group, linking it with six other Women’s Institutes.

For more information about the Gosport Women’s Institute, people can email gosportgal.wi@ntlworld.com.