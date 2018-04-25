Gosport youngsters take the fight to plastic waste

Have your say

A GROUP of young people have taken the fight to plastic waste by organising their own rubbish collection.

Oscar Mellers, 11, Isaac Mellers, seven, Jessica Williams, eight and Abigail Day, seven, spent a day collecting rubbish along the Lee-on-the-Solent seafront.

The rubbish collection was organised as part of Jessica’s school project on stopping pollution for marine life.

Now, the youngsters want other people to step up the battle against plastics, due to the damage they can do to wildlife.

Oscar said: ‘This could all seriously harm an animal.’