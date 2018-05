A COMMUNITY group donated a tent to a Scout group ahead of a camping trip.

The Gosportarians presented a tent to the Sixth Gosport Scouts for them to go to camp.

Gosportarian Malcolm Dent said: ‘The best thing a community can do is look after and nurture its children, and I got to witness first-hand the sort of organisation that teaches our children such a lot.

‘We are glad to have played a small part in their continuing adventures.’