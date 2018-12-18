Government announces plans to reduce waste packaging

THE GOVERNMENT has announced their new waste strategy with plans in place to reduce the amount of packaging being produced.

The proposal outlined plans to introduce a deposit return scheme for customers purchasing bottles, cans, and disposable cups.

The strategy would also mean producers will pay the full net costs of disposing or recycling their packaging, up from the current contribution of just 10 per cent.

This money would then be allocated to councils to help them improve waste and recycling systems.

The new waste and resources strategy comes after the latest figures for England revealed household recycling rates have all but flat-lined in recent years, and amid the much publicised concern over waste products such as single-use plastics.

The government believe that with the industry having to pay higher fees if their products are harder to reuse or recycle, it will encourage a more sustainable design.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove said: ‘We really need to shift the dial on recycling and our strategy will help make that happen. We'll make sure producers pay more in order to use the material that goes to generate all this waste. And we will use that money to ensure that across every local authority, we've got a more consistent approach to recycling that will help citizens know exactly what they should put in which bin.’

Under the plans, which are subject to a consultation, there would also be:

Weekly food waste collections for every home.

Clearer and consistent labelling on packaging to show if it can be recycled.

A consistent set of recyclable materials which all councils will be expected to pick up from homes and businesses.

A return to free garden waste collections for households with gardens.

As well as paying for disposal or recycling of their packaging, manufacturers could also have to pay for dealing with waste textiles, vehicle tyres and mattresses, in the same way companies currently do for items such as batteries and electrical goods.

The Environment Department hope the new strategy will raise between £500 million and £1 billion a year for recycling and disposing of rubbish.