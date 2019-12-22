Government warning after Titchfield road floods

DRIVERS and residents are being warned about high water levels after a village road flooded.

While some bigger vehicles could get through the flooding in Bridge Street in Titchfield, other cars who attempted to cross where the River Meon had burst its banks found themselves stuck with the RAC called out to help a driver.

Flooding in Bridge Street, Titchfield

It comes after heavy rain has left river levels high.

A statement from the government’s flood warning service on Sunday morning says: ‘Water levels in the Lower River Meon are very high. After yesterday’s rainfall (12mm), the river is at the highest it has been this week.

‘The fields at Titchfield Hill will continue to experience out of bank flooding. High water levels will carry on affecting Titchfield Mill, Bridge Cottage and Tanneries Industrial Estate. From today, through the next few days, small amounts of rain are forecast. This should allow the river a chance to recover.

‘However, levels will remain high for weeks. Given the current height of the river, any intense rainfall will cause surface water flooding in Titchfield High Street. Our operational staff have been operating sluices to help balance water levels at Titchfield. Please keep flood protection in place if you have it.’

