Have your say

Pompey fans have praised the club for inviting Iain McInnes to be their guest for the Checkatrade Trophy final against Sunderland.

The former Blues chairman will be seated in the Royal Box for Sunday’s showpiece at Wembley.

Iain McInnes, right, celebrates Pompey's promotion from League Two with manager Paul Cook

It’s in recognition of McInnes’ efforts during his four years at the helm at Fratton Park, before Tornante’s takeover in 2017.

During his years as chairman, he oversaw Pompey’s emergence through administration and subsequent stabilisation, culminating in the League Two title.

READ MORE: Why Louis Dennis has been omitted from Portsmouth Checkatrade Trophy progress

McInnes will be accompanied by his wife Jane at Wembley.

Sports Mail special

And as well as praising the club, Blues fans have been as equally complimentary about a man who played a major role in helping save the club from liquidation.

Here’s a selection of views expressed by Pompey supporters on social media...

Sue Elliott: Well deserved, a really great guy, always had time to chat with us and attended our functions whenever possible.

Alan Hankey: He worked he’s socks off to save our club, great gesture by the club.

@WILLYHAHN71: Well done PFC. The club is now showing class and integrity that’s been missing for a long time.

Jeremy Childs: Top man and deserves to be there.and deserves recognition for being a major part of our resurgence.

@pompeylace: Future hall of fame inductee for me as well. Best chairman we’ll ever have.

Cath Absolom: Well Done Pompey and to everyone involved.

Another exceptionally, classy act by our wonderful club to be proud of again!

Now let's go and show all the Sunderland fans how it should be done!

@surreypomp: Deserves it. I will never forget his leadership of our club that disappointing night in Plymouth after going out of the play offs. He lifted me.

Christine Pryce: Lovely man who always had time to speak to the fans. Well done Pompey.

Robert Blyth: Came down at friendly and stood talking to me for 20 mins. Great guy.

@AndyFord: A classy move by the club. Sunday is a chance to celebrate all the progress that has been made over the last few years. Five years ago we were one place above the League Two relegation zone. We certainly owe Iain a lot.

Jason Butcher: Always remember him getting the train to Bognor for a pre-season friendly the year he became chairman.

Had time to chat to everyone that wanted to. Top bloke.

Check out our Checkatrade Trophy special in SATURDAY's Sports Mail If you live outside the area or are unable to pick-up a copy, you can buy a copy by calling 033 0403 0066 which we'll then post out to you.