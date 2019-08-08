Every year Portmsouth becomes a sea of runners as 20,000 people take on the Simplyhealth Great South Run and celebrate everything that’s great about the city.

The 10-mile run takes participants of all abilities through the city’s streets, passing iconic landmarks and offering an on-course atmosphere like no other.

Picture: Great South Run

The event takes place on Sunday October 20 and here are 12 reasons to make sure you’re joining the thousands on the Simplyhealth Great South Run start line.

1. BE A PART OF THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY

2019 will be the 30th Simplyhealth Great South Run! From humble beginnings in Southampton in 1990 with 2,000 entrants before moving to Portsmouth the next year, the event has grown into a festival of sport with over 20,000 people taking part in four events across two days.

2.THE CHANCE OF A PERSONAL BEST

Picture: Mary Turner

The Simplyhealth Great South Run might just be the flattest 10-mile event in the UK, if not Europe.

It’s perfect if you don’t like hills or you’re looking for a new personal best to aim towards in front of a huge crowd, your greatest victory!

3. 10 MILES OF ENTERTAINMENT

From live bands to cheering busses to the all-important jelly babies station, the 10 miles is packed with entertainment points across the 10 mile course.

In 2018, runners were kept entertained every half a mile by the likes of samba bands, the Wave 105 wall of sound, local drummers, power songs and her majesty’s band of the Royal Marines. You can expect something special in 2019 to celebrate the 30th event!

4. AMAZING LOCAL SUPPORT

The Simplyhealth Great South Run is known for the amazing support of local residents who fill the streets around Portsmouth and Southsea every year. Be prepared to give umpteen hi-fives and hear your name being called countless times!

5. THE HENDERSON ROAD WELCOME

Every year, Maggie Baker transforms her home on Henderson Road into a live boost zone!

Maggie’s Eastney home is always a huge spectacle, with booming music, a viewing balcony and plenty of flags hanging across the street that’s bound to bring a smile to any runner’s face.

She’s joined by son Tom, daughter Dawn and around forty of her family and friends to keep runners motivated before the final mile.

6. JELLY BABIES

When you need that all-important sugar hit at mile 9!

7. GIVE SOMETHING BACK

Over £3.5 million is raised for charity every year at the Simplyhealth Great South Run. Around 70 official charities are involved in the event and once you cross the finish line you can meet up with some of them in the charity village in Castle Field.

8. EXPERIENCE A PIECE OF HISTORY

The Simplyhealth Great South Run is the only opportunity you’ll get to run through an active naval base and the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, taking you past Nelson’s flagship HMS Victory and Henry VIII’s beloved Mary Rose, so you can experience a piece of history while you run.

9. THE PERFECT TRAINING DISTANCE

If you’ve signed up to a spring marathon, then 10 miles in the autumn is an ideal distance to test your legs and experience once of the UK’s best running events at the same time. If you’re stepping up from a 10k to a half marathon, then a 10 mile event can help you bridge the gap on a runner friendly course.

10. THE BLING

Once you cross the finish line you'll be rewarded with a technical t-shirt and a medal, perfect for showing off your amazing achievement!

11. MAKE A WEEKEND OF IT

The weekend is packed with events for the whole family and for all abilities, with the Simplyhealth Great South 5k, Simplyhealth Junior and Mini Great South Run taking place in Southsea on Saturday October 19.

12. BE PART OF THE STORY

Over the last three decades the event has seen over half a million people cross the finish line in Portsmouth… and no doubt witnessed some fashion faux pas along the way!

Entries for the Simplyhealth Great South Run are open. Enter at: Greatrun.org/South