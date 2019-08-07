With just a few months to go until the Simplyhealth Great South Run now is the time to dust off those trainers and get running.

This year the event will be even more special, with exciting new on course experiences in celebration of the 30th run. Entries are open now, so if you are thinking of signing up there’s no better time to do it.

Picture: Chris Moorhouse

From charity fundraisers to club runners, and those looking to smash their personal best the event welcomes participants of all abilities. And whether you’re a new runner or building up to a longer distance here are some tips to help you to be your greatest on Sunday 20 October.

Set a goal

Whatever your reason for running, it's important to have something to aim for - whether you're looking to finish in a particular time or you just want to make it to the finish line without stopping.

READ MORE: Meet the inspirational runners who have already signed up for the Great South Run

The average 10 mile run time typically falls between 100 and 115 minutes. It doesn’t have to be about timing though, maybe you want to hit a fundraising target or have another goal in mind. The important thing is to set your personal goal and go for it.

Plan

The challenge of taking part in the Simplyhealth Great South Run is not just getting through the day, it's also the preparation ahead of the event.

Having a set plan can help you stick to your training.

Decide how many times a week you will run, what type of runs you will do and most importantly when you are going to fit them in. When you've worked out the plan to suit your running, help yourself stick to it by writing it on a calendar or setting reminders on your phone.

What will keep you moving?

Training with a friend can keep you both on track, or will a killer playlist help to keep you pounding the streets to the beat? Find what works for you - something that gives you an extra boost can make all the difference.

Get run ready

The Simplyhealth Great South Run has a range of training plans to guide runners through the weeks up to the big day.

A typical plan is usually around 12 weeks long and will include an average of three or four runs per week with a mix of easy runs and faster runs.

An easy run is moving at a pace where you could hold a short conversation with someone running next to you

Read on to check out the full training plan.

The Great South Run has grown from humble beginnings in 1990, with 2,000 runners to over 20,000 people taking part.

Over the years, around 400,000 people have crossed the finish line of the Simplyhealth Great South Run and the event has now grown into a packed weekend of sport, which also includes the Simplyhealth Great South 5k and the Simplyhealth Junior and Mini Great South Run.

Be part of the story with the 30th Simplyhealth Great South Run, the world’s leading 10 mile run taking place in Portsmouth on 20 October, enter at Greatrun.org/South

More training plans are available at GreatRun.org/training including those for improving runners.