Green belt campaign taken to next stage

Campaigner’s delight as green belt scheme reaches next level

The Campaign to Protect Rural England Hampshire has been campaigning for a new green belt in the Solent area.

Now, the Partnership for Urban South Hampshire – made up of 10 councils from the surrounding area – has agreed to investigate the feasibility of a new green belt for the region.

CPRE Hampshire chief executive Charlee Bennett said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to have had such a positive response.

‘The adoption of a south Hampshire green belt would maintain the integrity of the cities, prevent urban sprawl and safeguard the beautiful countryside which we consistently hear is so important to communities.

‘Although the idea has been around for years, this is the first time the topic has been given the consideration it deserves and we are so pleased and our sincere thanks go to all those councillors who spoke in our favour.

‘It feels like a real step forward.’