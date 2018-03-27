Green campaigners welcome pack-up order for drillers at South Downs National Park beauty spot

CAMPAIGNERS from Friends of the Earth have welcomed news United Kingdom Oil and Gas (UKOG) drillers have been asked to leave a beauty spot at the South Downs National Park.

As previously reported, the firm had announced plans to acid frack from four wells at Markwells Wood, near Rowlands Castle – but were served a notice to pack up their equipment and restore the site last week.

Brenda Pollack, from Friends of the Earth, said: ‘This appears to be the nail in the coffin for UKOG at Markwells Wood and something local residents will really welcome. It’s shocking that this site within ancient woodland and the South Downs National Park should even have a government license for oil exploration.’