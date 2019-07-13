'Gridlock' in Cosham as urgent repairs are carried out by SGN

REPAIR works being carried out on the gas network are causing traffic delays.

SGN started the work in the southbound carriageway of Northern Road last night at 7pm.

The stretch between the roundabout and McDonald’s is shut with drivers told to use the bus lane instead.

READ MORE: Accused teacher on trial for child sex was ‘head of safeguarding’ his trial is told

A member of staff from Stagecoach posted on Twitter and said: ‘And it’s currently 11.10am Cosham is gridlocked.

‘Our buses are running up to 30 minutes late.

‘Northern Road should had been closed to traffic except buses & taxis. And traffic diverted via Southampton Road and Western Road, which is currently clear.’

An SGN statement said: ‘We’re working to keep local homes and businesses in Cosham safe and warm by carrying out urgent repairs to our gas network.

READ MORE: Search for missing 55-year-old woman seen late at night on beach

‘For safety, we will need to close the main southbound carriageway on the A397 Northern Road on the approach to Portsbridge roundabout from 7pm on July 12 to 8am on July 14.

‘Southbound motorists will be diverted into the adjacent bus lane and will still be able to access the M27.

‘Northbound traffic moving away from the M27 will not be affected.’

The work is due to finish tomorrow.