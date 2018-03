Have your say

A GROUP that organises a number of events for charitable causes has presented a cheque to the mayor of the borough.

The Rotary Club of Gosport was joined by the St Mary’s Alverstoke Parish Church to hand over a cheque to the mayor of Gosport, Cllr Linda Batty.

The cheque presented was for £1,000 which was raised through last year’s Michaelmas Fair, and will go to the mayor’s charities.

This year’s Michaelmas Fair has been confirmed to be taking place on Saturday, September 29.