Group welcomes national park consultation by government

A CHARITY supporting national parks has welcomed the government’s call for evidence for a review of designated landscapes.

Campaign for National Parks said the review was needed to ensure national parks can be improved and protected.

The group, which is campaigning against a bypass in the South Downs, is now urging everyone to participate in the consultation and submit their ideas to the panel.

Fiona Howie, chief executive, said: ‘This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to improve national parks for everyone to enjoy.

‘We welcome Julian’s call for bold ideas that will make a difference and achieve meaningful change so that England’s best landscapes are fit for the next 70 years.’