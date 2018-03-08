Guides learn about animal testing

A GUIDES group has been learning about the ethics of animal testing.

The First Alverstoke Guides in Gosport spent an evening learning about how to make the right choices over beauty products, as part of their Animal Active badge.

As part of the evening, mothers and grandmothers were invited to try out the animal-friendly products, with the help of the Guides themselves.

The girls also had a talk from Emily Webb, chief executive of Body Shop at Home.

Emily said: ‘I joined Body Shop At Home to be part of the biggest global campaign against animal testing and I am proud to do what I can locally to support it and to help explain all this to the Guides.’

Guide leader Diane Williams said: ‘It was great to have a fun pamper evening but with an interesting twist so that the girls can make good choices with beauty products as they get older.

‘It all helped our unit funds too with Emily sharing her profits with us.’