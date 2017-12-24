Gunwharf Quays looks back on a charitable year

Have your say

GUNWHARF Quays has managed to raise £6,000 this year for its charity partners Barnardo’s.

The team at the waterfront shopping centre is celebrating a successful year after running various events for charity including ‘Light it up for Barnardo’s’.

The fireworks show saw shoppers purchasing thousands of Barnardo’s flags and texting their donations for the chance to win a £500 gift card.

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, was pleased with the centre’s efforts. He said: ‘It’s been an absolutely incredible year.

‘My highlights include the first Seafood Festival, which allowed us to remind guests of Portsmouth’s fishing heritage.

‘And of course our wonderful fireworks extravaganza which kicked off our Christmas season.

‘We are very much looking forward to 2018 and working with our partners to grow Portsmouth’s status as the south’s must visit destination for its rich history, entertainment and shopping.’