Gunwharf Quays to host Chinese New Year parade

A DANCING Chinese lion, drummers and a Chinese dragon will be part of a parade through a shopping area.

Gunwharf Quays, in Portsmouth, is preparing for a Chinese New Year celebration next month, marking the year of the dog.

On Saturday, February 17 shoppers will be entertained by performers and drummers from the UK Shaolin Temple with a parade through the main square.

Visitors should also look out for thousands of red envelopes that will be distributed throughout Gunwharf on February 17 and 18 containing special offers.

Yvonne Clay, senior marketing manager, said: ‘We are passionate about bringing the community together and this spectacular celebration of Chinese culture promises to be an unforgettable experience for the whole family.

‘The vibrant mix of music, dance and Kung Fu is guaranteed to keep our guests entertained, and with extra special offers being handed out across the centre, there’s even more reasons to visit.’