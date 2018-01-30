Half-term activities on offer at Fort Nelson

THE big guns will be on show this half-term.

Royal Armouries at Fort Nelson, in Fareham, will be firing their big guns on the parade ground at 1pm every day.

There will also be tours of the site with costumed guides and a craft corner for younger children. Crafts are available between 10.30am and 3.30pm for £3 per child.

Nigel Hosier, operations manager, said: ‘The collection of artillery housed as Fort Nelson is one of the most significant of its kind in the world. The fort is the perfect place to bring your family this half term.’

For more information, visit royalarmouries.org.