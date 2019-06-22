Hampshire barn completely destroyed in blaze overnight

Have your say

A barn was completely destroyed after a blaze last night.

Firefighters from across Hampshire were called out to Hazle Copse Farm in Beaulieu shortly after 9pm last night.

A barn, which was about 30ft wide, burnt down as fire crews worked through the night to stop the fire spreading.

Fire crews from Beaulieu, Brockenhurst, Hythe, Eastleigh and St Marys were among those called out to help deal with the incident.

In a tweet Beaulieu Fire Station said the fire involved 350 tonnes of hay and straw, with temperatures reaching over 1,100C.

Picture: Beaulieu Fire Station/Twitter

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said no injuries had been reported and an investigation into the cause of the fire would now take place.