A BOOKMAKER at a Hampshire branch of Betfred was forced to lock himself in a back room after a knife-wielding man wearing a balaclava burst in demanding money.

Hampshire police are investigating after the attempted robbery took place in Aldermoor Road, Southampton, at 9pm on Wednesday.

The Betfred branch in Aldermoor Road, Southampton, that was targeted by a knife-wielding attempted robber. Picture: Google Street View

After retreating to safety the worker called police and the attempted robber left without stealing anything.

The employee was unhurt and officers have released a description of the suspect.

He is described as being white, six feet tall of an average build, and was seen wearing a white jumper and a black balaclava with his eyes showing.

It is believed he had a local accent.

Investigating officer DC Gemma Boyle said: ‘Were you in Aldermoor Road at the time, did you see what happened? We haven’t received any other similar reports in the area.

‘We’ve been speaking to the bookmakers to offer advice and information.

‘They have ensured that their staff have been fully briefed about what to do and how to keep safe if they find themselves in this type of situation.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference 44190097880.

Alternatively, call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.