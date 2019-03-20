Hampshire cheese takes on the Italian experts 

A CHEESE from Hampshire is set to take on the Italians.

Jody Scheckter, from Laverstoke Park Farm, was challenged to the contest by the consortium of Buffalo Mozzarella producers in Campania, Italy, after he claimed to make mozzarella as good as the Italians.

Hampshire Buffalo Mozzarella being made at Laverstoke Park Farm. Picture by Electric Eye Photography

Jody will take his Hampshire Buffalo Mozzarella to Campania, the home of Italian Buffalo Mozzarella on Tuesday for judging – a blind taste test by experts.

Jody said: ‘When the mozzarella makers challenged us to see who makes the best cheese, I couldn’t resist showing them how good our Hampshire mozzarella is. We have great pride in our product.’

A blind tasting took place at Laverstoke Park Farm – part of Hampshire Fare – last week – and guests picked the Hampshire cheese as joint first.