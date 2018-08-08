Hampshire County Council to invest £67m in technology

A COUNCIL is investing millions of pounds into care technology.

Hampshire County Council will spend £67m over the next 10 years on technology to support elderly people and young adults with disabilities.

As previously reported in The News, one of the devices it is buying is the Amazon Alexa to help people with mobility problems.

Claire Williams and her husband Eric, from Titchfield, were among the first to be given the Alexa as Claire has MS.

Councillor Liz Fairhurst approved the £67m investment last month. She said: ‘This is a significant funding decision, underlining our commitment to using technology to support vulnerable adults, both young and old, and our confidence in the improved quality of life it brings for those who need help.

‘Over the next few years, as demand for support grows, we are aiming to increase the number of adult social care clients benefitting from the use of care technology.’