Hampshire County Council to provide education courses for adults

THOUSANDS of adults will be able to attend courses to improve their literacy, maths and IT skills.

Hampshire County Council has allocated £1.3m to help improve quality of life and employability among specific target groups by providing the free learning courses. They will be held in areas across the county including schools, parish halls and libraries.

Councillor Stephen Reid, executive member for education and skills, said: ‘Training in the most vital skills, such as literacy and digital technology, should be accessible to all who need it.

‘Providing free learning to those who may find it more difficult to access courses, in venues easy to travel to, helps people to aim higher and engage more with the community around them.’