Hampshire county councillor responds to charging for recycling centres

THE councillor in charge of environment at the county council has responded to reports of the government charging for non-household waste at Household Waste Recycling Centres.

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for environment and transport at Hampshire County Council, has defended decisions to make people pay when recycling certain items.

He said: ‘We have made it even easier for small businesses by opening up the HWRCs on a chargeable basis for them to use.

‘We have one of the largest HWRC networks in the country, providing a legal and convenient route for people to dispose of their waste.

‘Our principal ambition is to find a financially sustainable way forward for our HWRC network. Charging for non-household waste such as asbestos, rubble and plasterboard means we can cover the costs of disposing of these expensive materials while still providing a safe, convenient and legal means to dispose of them.’