Hampshire fire service looks to become Makaton-friendly

A NEW project to help those with learning difficulties is being pioneered by Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The organisation is aiming to become the first emergency service in the country to be Makaton-friendly, a sign-based way of communicating.

Romsey Fire Station became the first to train its firefighters and the service is looking to roll out the programme across the county.

Hannah Anderson, from Speaking Space, who founded the project has since visited Gosport and Andover as part of the programme. She said: ‘In an emergency situation communication is vital and a few simple signs could make all the difference.’