Hampshire fire service programme helps 1,400 young people

MORE than 1,400 young people have been helped by Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Prince’s Trust programme.

The 12-week course, which teaches people aged between 16 and 25 new skills, has been run by the fire service for 15 years and has just helped its 100th team.

The programme also helps participants build confidence, make new friends and gain a qualification.

Speaking after a recent ceremony held to mark the achievements of a team, chief fire officer Neil Odin, said: ‘It’s always a joy to be able to recognise the achievements of our young people on completing the course and to hear their stories of challenges they’ve faced and overcome.

‘Many of those who have completed the course have gone on to further training and education or found the skills they developed on the course helped them on their career path.’

Further programmes will start in Gosport and Southampton on January 22.