A PENSIONER who was involved in a collision with a car yesterday in Hampshire has died, police have confirmed.

The incident, involving a car and a 74-year-old pedestrian in Winchester, resulted in the man being confirmed dead at the scene.

The pensioner, who lived in the city, was in collision with a red Vauxhall Corsa, at around 12.30pm on Alresford Road, outside the Magdalen Hill Cemetery.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have any dashcam footage that could assist our enquiries,’ a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190065751.