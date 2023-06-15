Hampshire police close Southampton street near ferry terminal due to 'ongoing' emergency incident
Hampshire police have closed a road as they deal with an ‘ongoing’ emergency incident.
By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Jun 2023, 08:03 BST- 1 min read
The force issued a statement this morning warning people to avoid the Town Quay area of Southampton – near the ferry terminal.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘Due to and ongoing incident in Southampton we have had to close Town Quay at the junctions of the High Street and also at Bugle Street. Please avoid the area if possible. We will update you when we can.’
The nature of the incident is currently unknown.