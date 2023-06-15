News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire police have closed a road as they deal with an ‘ongoing’ emergency incident.
By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Jun 2023, 08:03 BST- 1 min read

The force issued a statement this morning warning people to avoid the Town Quay area of Southampton – near the ferry terminal.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘Due to and ongoing incident in Southampton we have had to close Town Quay at the junctions of the High Street and also at Bugle Street. Please avoid the area if possible. We will update you when we can.’

A section of Town Quay in Southampton is currently shut.A section of Town Quay in Southampton is currently shut.
The nature of the incident is currently unknown.

More details to follow.

