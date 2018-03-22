Hampshire police rated ‘Good’ in effectiveness report

HAMPSHIRE police has been commended for making the improvements suggested in a police effectiveness report.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) rated Hampshire police as ‘Good’ in all areas in its PEEL: Police Effectiveness 2017 report.

The report said the constabulary is good at keeping people safe and reducing crime, and that the force has made good progress since the 2016 report was issued.

But it found the quality of initial enquiries carried out by response officers is inconsistent, and that the force has the worst domestic abuse arrest rate in the country – but is improving it.

Hampshire police’s deputy chief constable, Sara Glen, said: ‘We welcome this news as a positive endorsement that we are on track.

‘Policing has never been more difficult but one clear measure of effectiveness is the number of positive outcomes we achieve, and we’ve delivered 5,000 more than last year (2016).

‘Despite fewer officers, more justice is being delivered for victims of crime.

‘We’ve made further significant improvements since the inspection happened in the middle of 2017, and in doing so already addressed areas of concern in the report.’

Every police force across England and Wales was inspected and the report showed all are maintaining a good standard of service to the public, despite dramatic increases in demand, but that ‘cracks are beginning to show’.

Hampshire police was rated ‘Good’ at preventing crime and tackling anti-social behaviour, investigating crime and reducing re-offending, protecting vulnerable people and tackling serious and organised crime.

The report said: ‘In our 2016 effectiveness report, we highlighted the force’s very low use of arrest in domestic abuse cases.

‘The force is to be commended for how it has addressed this. The arrest rate has increased from 25 arrests per 100 domestic abuse-related crimes (in the 12 months to June 2016) to 31 arrests over the same period in 2017.

‘The force informed us that in the six months to September 30 2017 this had risen to 49.’

Michael Lane, Hampshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: ‘It’s the determination and commitment of the whole workforce to protect the vulnerable, and keep us safer that has meant that Hampshire Constabulary has justly received this ‘Good’ rating.’