Hampshire police’s marine unit opens ‘Pandora’s Box’ of marine radios

HAMPSHIRE Constabulary’s marine unit had a surprise waiting for them at the weekend when they discovered a treasure chest in Solent waters.

The unit found a locked box floating in the River Itchen near Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

Upon opening the box, the team found a variety of electrical items, which are believed to have been used for sonar and communications.

The marine unit tweeted that the contents of the box was ‘all very old and not much use now due to water and age.’

Since the lock was still on the box, it is not believed that the contents had been stolen.