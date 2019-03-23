Hampshire ramblers set to celebrate South Downs National Park’s 9th birthday with six-mile walk

Have your say

RAMBLERS will celebrate the birthday of our region’s national park with a six-mile walk.

The event at 10.30am on Saturday, March 30 will mark the ninth anniversary of the South Downs National Park.

On April 1, 2010 the 628sq mile beauty spot became England’s newest national park and stretches from Winchester in the west to Eastbourne in the east – inclusive of an area in Havant.

Hampshire walkers will gather at the Queen Elizabeth Country Park Centre, near Horndean, at 10.30am to mark the milestone.

Margaret Paren, chairwoman of the South Downs National Park Authority and Kate Ashbrook, chairwoman of the Ramblers trustee board, will give presentations before setting off.

The walk will then be led by Jim Byrne and will proceed to the Hampshire village of Buriton.

To find out more about the walk, email organiser Owen Plunkett on owen.plunkett31@gmail.com or call (023) 9225 4959.

Alternatively, contact Mr Byrne by emailing jim.byrne@port.ac.uk or calling (023) 9245 0992.

Anyone who wants to take part in the walk should go to the marquee behind the Queen Elizabeth Country Park Centre on the day.