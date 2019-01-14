Hampshire road closed after HGV overturns 

Have your say

A road in Hampshire has been closed after a HGV overturned.

The accident happened on Three Maids Hill in Winchester today and Andover Road North has been closed.

Overturn HGV. Picture: Hants Road Police/ Twitter

Pictures from the scene show the HGV lying on its side and the contents of its load spilling out into the road.

READ MORE: Rolls-Royce axes Portsmouth marine engineering hub with dozens of jobs lost

Emergency services including paramedics, firefighters and police are attending the incident.

Hants Road Policing tweeted: ‘Overturned HGV on Three Maids Hill, Winchester.

‘Andover Road North will be closed for sometime. Recovery are on scene.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

READ MORE: Dad jailed for whipping defenceless primary school-aged pupil with Apple MacBook cable

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving.

To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.