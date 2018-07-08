A HAMPSHIRE music festival has dismissed claims that it has been cancelled this year as ‘fake news'.

Boomtown Fair, which is held near Winchester, issued the statement this weekend.

It comes after a post was widely shared on social media that read: ‘Due to unforeseen circumstances we regret to inform you that this years [sic] Boomtown Fair has been cancelled while we work to find a new venue, Hampshire constabulary have revoked our license [sic] due to excessive disruption in the local area, we are working hard to relocate the festival, don't worry your tickets will be refunded or replaced.’

But the festival has said: ‘We've been getting some concerned emails asking whether the festival has been cancelled and whether or not it’s the last one. Well, these rumours circulate every year. Don't believe the hype. We are here to stay, our morals and ethos have never changed and our incredible community will forever evolve.’

The festival starts on August 9 on the Matterley Estate.