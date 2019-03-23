Hampshire’s Police Federation comes under cyber attack from hackers

The organisation which represents rank-and-file police officers in Hampshire has been affected by a cyber attack directed at its national body.

The Police Federation of England and Wales has been hit by a second cyber attack.

The organisation, which represents nearly 120,000 officers, said the ‘multi-pronged, sustained’ attack came at about 2.45pm on Thursday.

It affected a number of databases as well as the advice website set up to deal with the first attack on March 9.

The PFEW said there is no evidence that data was stolen but cyber experts are working to establish the full facts.

National chairman John Apter - the former Hampshire chairman – said the impact on PFEW systems is ‘significant’ but it is working with the National Crime Agency and BAE Systems to prevent further damage.

‘Everyone and anyone is vulnerable to attacks like this and unfortunately the reality is that once hit, you can become the target of further attacks,’ he said.

Alex Charge, the chairman of the Hampshire Police Federation, tweeted: ‘Early indications show that the attack was different to the first and has affected the wider Federation network, including the majority of local Federation Branch Boards.

‘There is no evidence as yet that data has been taken and the Federation is working with cyber-crime experts to establish full facts and stabilise the situation. As per the first attack, a number of databases and systems were affected and everything was immediately locked down by the Federation itself with support from BAE Systems (who were on site at the time) to stop any further spread.

‘As a result, web and email services are currently unavailable.’

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has been informed.

A helpline number has been set up - 0800 3580714 – and will be available from 9am to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday, and 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday.