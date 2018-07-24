Hampshire weed patrol goes out on its once-a-year spray after hot weather growth spurt

HOTSPOTS where weeds are flourishing due to the hot weather are being targeted, a council has said.

Hampshire County Council said its h ighways teams are setting out across the county and that already this summer, nearly 18,500 sq m of invasive weeds have been sprayed.

READ MORE: Weed ‘outbreak’ after spraying programme is cut back

It comes after the county council halved its spraying schedule to one visit a year to save costs – causing weeds to grow unchecked across the region. This round of spraying counts as the council’s ‘one spray per year’.

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for environment and transport at the council said: ‘Our highways teams cut grass and treat weeds once a year, although overgrown vegetation affecting sight lines and safety on the roads is always dealt with as an emergency, and I would urge people to report this to us as soon as they can.

‘I would like to reassure residents there will be extra highways crews out now until the end of the growing season to tackle weeds as part of a targeted programme.’

Weeds are treated using a non-residual glyphosphate based herbicide. The council said it is more environment-friendly.