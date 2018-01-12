Hampshire wildlife trust welcomes government plan to protect environment

THE organisation looking after the county’s wildlife has welcomed plans to protect the environment.

Debbie Tann, chief executive of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, said she was pleased with some of the proposals in the government’s 25 Year Environment Plan.

The plan was published yesterday following an announcement by prime minister Theresa May.

Ms Tann said: ‘The PM set out an ambitious vision and it’s encouraging to hear the government naming some of the environmental challenges facing us locally, nationally and indeed globally.

‘This includes plastic pollution, wildlife declines, climate change and increasing developments.

‘I’m particularly pleased to hear mention of embedding “environmental net gain” in new developments, which echoes what we at the Wildlife Trusts have set out in our nature-friendly housing vision.

‘If we are to have any hope of reversing wildlife declines this needs to become the new norm along with the creation of a nature recovery network of bigger, better and connected spaces for wildlife.’

The government’s plan aims to achieve long-term goals in six areas.

They include clean air, clean and plentiful water, thriving plants and wildlife, a reduced risk of harm from environmental hazards, using resources from nature more sustainably and efficiently and enhanced beauty, heritage and engagement with the environment.