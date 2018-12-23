Hampshire woman dies in three-car crash

A woman from Hampshire died in an accident involving three cars in Gloucestershire last night.
Two Audis and a Toyota collided near Birdlip, just south of Cheltenham, at around 9.35pm with three people taken to Southmead Hospital with serious injuries.
Gloucestershire Police said a Hampshire woman who was a passenger in the Toyota died at the scene.
A police spokesman said: ‘Were you on A417 last night - northbound M5 and southbound M4/Swindon? If you witnessed anything and can help please call 101 inc 476 22/12.’