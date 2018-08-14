Havant art studio to open its doors to the public

AN ART studio in Havant will be opening its doors to the public until the end of this month.

Making Space in Bishopstoke Road, Havant, will be holding an open studio event from August 18-27.

The open studio event is part of the Hampshire Open Studios project, which gives creative individuals and families across the county the opportunity to explore and discover local artists and makers that they may have never heard of before.

The event is an annual arts trail where over 500 artists across more than 250 venues will open their doors to exhibit original artwork, give talks and demonstrations to the visiting public. It’s an amazing opportunity to meet a diverse range of professional and amateur artists around the county.

Making Space itself is home to seven professional makers including two painters, two fashion designers, a gilder, a jeweller and a textile artist.

The studios in Havant will be open on August 18, 20, 21 and 23 from 11am-4pm.