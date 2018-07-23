Havant arts charity Making Space is looking for new trustees 

A CHARITY dedicated to injecting artistic talent and prosperity into its local community is looking for trustees – including a treasurer.

The team at Making Space in Leigh Park is seeking individuals who have a flair for art, fundraising and IT – with an ability to make creative and strategic decisions.

Like many across the nation, the initiative fights to secure grants where possible, amid falling support for organisations of its kind from central government.

In this light, it is also on the search for a fundraising mentor as part of its Catalyst project – funded by Arts Council England – who can work with the charity to nail down alternative forms of financial backing to help its output flourish.

Any new trustees will be directly involved in ensuring Making Space is meeting its objectives and is keeping proper records.

They must attend at least four board meetings a year, an AGM and must work with sub-committees on time-limited developments, including fundraising and policy.

Anyone interested in applying for a trustee role should visit makingspace.org/seeking-new-trustees-2018 by September 10.

Alternatively, call (023) 9247 2491 or visit Making Space on August 18, between 11am and 4pm.