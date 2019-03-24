Havant-based global firm backs nearby charity

A WORLDWIDE culinary firm has chosen to support a charity based just round the corner from its head office.

Kenwood, part of The De’Longhi Group, has announced that it will be giving a helping hand to Over The Wall, a Havant charity that supports children with serious health challenges.

Staff at the firm will be volunteering at the charity’s summer camp in July, taking on the Rough Runner challenge in the South Downs next month, the Ride London challenge in August and setting up a stall at the Emsworth Show.

Alan Cummings, the Giving Something Back team sponsor at Kenwood, said: ‘Having considered a number of alternatives we are delighted that the employees of Kenwood have chosen Over the Wall to be our charity of the year.

‘We look forward to forming a prosperous, fun filled partnership involving Over The Wall and our own employees, to ensure as many children as possible can enjoy the benefits brought by this amazing charity.’

Kevin Mathieson, Over The Wall’s CEO, added: ‘We are absolutely delighted that Kenwood employees have chosen Over The Wall to be their charity of the year.

‘Supporting our cause by participating in fundraising events and challenges, will have an enormous impact on the charity and will increase the number of children with serious health challenges attending our camps.’