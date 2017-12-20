Havant charity supporting sick children set to expand after £865,000 funding boost

A CHARITY running free activity camps for youngsters with life-limiting illnesses has secured £865,000 in funding.

Workers at Havant-based initiative Over The Wall were delighted to receive the whopping cheque from the Kentown Wizard Foundation.

The money – which will be allocated as a three-year grant – will be used to double the cause’s provision by 2021.

Over The Wall currently runs 13 camps across the UK, serving more than 660 children and family members.

Kevin Mathieson, CEO of Over The Wall, said: ‘The wonderful support from the Kentown Wizard Foundation will allow us to run many more camps and provide the opportunity to other UK children’s charities to use these for their client groups, at less than a third of their full cost.’

The donation comes after Over The Wall trialled partnership camps with charities Crohn’s and Colitis UK and the Anaphylaxis Campaign earlier this year.

These trials can now be extended thanks to the cash.

Mr Mathieson said: ‘We received incredible feedback from these camps. We know this is a service other children’s charities and, more importantly – families who have children living with serious illness – really want and need.’

Margaret Ingram is the CEO of the Kentown Wizard Foundation, which grants funds to organisations working with young and disabled people.

She said: ‘Over The Wall’s residential camps have already had a huge impact on the children and families affected by serious illness.

‘We are delighted to be able to facilitate its expansion and broaden its reach, allowing it to work with other important charities.

‘This will allow so many more children to experience the wonder of Over The Wall’s residential camps.’

Over The Wall was established by Hollywood star Paul Newman in the 1980s.