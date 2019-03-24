Havant council joins scheme which turns single-use plastics into reusable ‘bricks’ 

COUNCIL workers’ efforts to go green will help community building projects in the area they serve.

Workers at Havant Borough Council will collect plastic bags, wrappers and lids so they can be stuffed into plastic bottles to make reusable ‘ecobricks’.

The measure is part of a global movement which has so far produced furniture and gardens and has even contributed to the construction of full-scale buildings.

By creating the bricks, plastic waste is steered away from polluting oceans or ending up on landfill.

The council has also stopped using plastic cups in its kitchens and works with Final Straw Solent, a green initiative backed by The News.

Councillor Tim Pike, cabinet lead for finance and regeneration, said: ‘It’s great to see Havant Borough Council staff challenging themselves to create a greener workplace. This is yet another example of local people helping to protect our environment.’