Havant council to have extra bins in place for bank holiday

EXTRA litter bins and litter picks will take place this weekend as a council looks to keep its area clean.

Havant Borough Council will have staff on hand this bank holiday to keep beaches clean and tidy as temperatures are expected to hit 25C.

There will be extra litter bins placed along Hayling Beach at Eastoke Corner, Beachlands Central and next to Hayling Golf Course. There will also be litter picks.

Additional litter picks and emptying of litter bins will also take place at Hayling Park, Emsworth Mill Pond, Emsworth Recreation Ground and Havant Park.

It comes after residents complained about rubbish being left on the beach in the first May bank holiday and bins were left overflowing.

Councillor Gary Hughes, cabinet lead for contracts and commercial services, said: ‘With the lovely weather forecasted, we are sure many of our residents will be visiting our parks and public spaces.

‘It is important we are all mindful of the impact littering can have on these areas.’