Havant councillor who served for 43 years is awarded borough honour

Have your say

A FORMER councillor has been honoured after serving 43 years in the chamber.

Gwen Blackett was named an honorary alderman at the 2018 Havant Borough Council mayor-making ceremony on Tuesday.

Technically pitching her next in status to the mayor – now Cllr Peter Wade – Ms Blackett was awarded the title after retiring her responsibilities ahead of the local elections last Thursday.

She was elected for the Purbrook ward in Waterlooville in 1973 and served as the mayor of Havant herself between 1981 and 1982.

A tree was planted outside Havant’s council chamber to honour her service last year.