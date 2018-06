Have your say

REPLACEMENT buses will be used during work on the railway next month.

Lines will be closed at night between Haslemere and Havant between July 9 and 11.

Normal service will run until the 9.30pm London Waterloo to Portsmouth Harbour and the 9.19pm Portsmouth Harbour to London Waterloo. After these, buses will replace trains between Haslemere and Havant.

Some late evening buses will continue to Portsmouth. The 9.45pm London Waterloo to Portsmouth service will not run.