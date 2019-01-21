Havant pensioner forced to suffer in cold with no hot water for a month

A PENSIONER with a debilitating lung condition has been forced to suffer in the chilly winter conditions for over a month with no hot water.

Averil White, 77, who suffers with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), was left at her wits’ end at her Havant residential block – Eileen Beard House on Bartons Road – before Christmas.

Pensioner Averil White has health problems and went without hot water for a month at her residential block in Havant. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The elderly lady’s attempts to get the problem resolved by contacting the block’s management company, The Guinness Partnership, initially fell on deaf ears – leaving her desperate.

Speaking to The News, Averil said the issue had finally been sorted but added her health had been put at risk in the meantime after being without hot water since the middle of December.

She said: ‘I’ve been finding it all very stressful. I’ve tried contacting them time and time again but they just kept saying we will send someone out soon. I was fed up with it.

‘I suffer with COPD and have had a hip operation and struggle in the cold. They shouldn’t leave anyone like this. I didn’t feel safe.

‘My shower is electric so I was having to transfer water from the bathroom to the lounge and also by boiling water. I found it hard carrying the water. I don’t have a lot of money so was not happy about having to use water through my electricity.’

‘After phoning (The Guinness Partnership) someone eventually came to see what the problem was but they just turned on a few taps and said they would have to get an electrician in to sort it out.

‘I was told it would be on January 8. Then I was told it would be sorted out at the end of the month. I felt like I was being ignored.’

Averil, who has lived at the block for 10 years, admitted she was relieved she had hot water again, before adding: ‘I’m glad the hot water is working now but it has taken a lot of effort for them to do it. Hopefully they will do it a lot quicker if it happens again for me or anyone else.’

A statement from The Guinness Partnership said: ‘We are sorry for the delay in resolving the issues with Ms White’s immersion heating system. While she had an electric shower and heating during this period, these repairs should have been completed sooner and we are investigating why there was a delay.’