Havant Rotary Club members awarded for 504 years of service

DEDICATED Rotarians have received awards for racking up hundreds of years of collective membership.

Havant Rotary Club has celebrated the commitment of 14 of its members, who together have served for 504 years.

Among those recognised, the certificate given for the shortest time in service was a whopping 25 years – while another award was dished out for spending 55 years at the club.

Havant Rotary president, Jenny Edgell, said: ‘504 years of volunteering is a fabulous achievement.

‘There are people out there who have time on their hands who want to put something back. Making new friends and being able to put new ideas into action is very rewarding.’

To join the club or learn more, attend its ‘Have a Look and See’ night at the Bear Hotel in East Street, Havant, at 6pm on April 13.