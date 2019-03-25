Havant, Southsea and Portsmouth's best things to do on Tuesday and Wednesday

Here are our top picks.

STAGE: Based on the best-selling books by Liz Pichon, the story of Tom Gates will be brought to the stage by the award-winning team behind Gangsta Granny. Kings Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday, 7pm.

MEETING: Get an update on your area with guest speakers Rob Harper and Dr Bell. Refreshments available. Members free. Methodist Church, Lee-on-the-Solent, Tuesday, 7.30pm.

TALK: Go along to this talk for the Hampshire Wildlife Trust for £3 and learn new information about our wild birds. Warblington School, Havant, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

EVENT: Nicholas Hall, formerly Keeper of Artillery at the Royal Armouries, will present a talk about the Victorian technological and industrial revolution. Admission £5. Fort Nelson, Fareham, Wednesday, 7.30pm.

EXHIBITION: Discover a new view of Henry VIII’s Royal Navy with an exhibition using the latest scientific and genealogical research to see what they looked like. Admission £17, £8 children. Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Tuesday, 10am-5pm.

THEATRE: Celebrating the work of the great playwright Alan Bennett, New Apollo presents two plays called An Englishman Abroad and A Chip in The Sugar. Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Tuesday, 7.45pm.